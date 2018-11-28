GBRC – Santa’s Workshop

BUSINESS NEWS

Great Bend High School students, community volunteers and Great Bend Recreation Commission staff will be transforming the City Auditorium into Santa’s Workshop. The 22nd Annual Santa’s Workshop will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 3rd, in the City Auditorium. Please enter thru the doors located on the southwest corner of the auditorium. This free Christmas event is designed for preschool through 6th graders and their families and those young at heart. Children can proceed to any or all the fun booths for food, craft activities and candy treats. Santa will make an appearance. Free popcorn, candy, prizes and balloons will await everyone. There is no charge to enter the workshop.

Students from the Great Bend High School Presidents Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, World Language Club, Educators Rising Now, DECA, Kays, Kayettes, FBLA, FFA, JAG-K, Pep Club, Theatre Club, Art Club, BCC Sports Medicine Staff, Barton County Sheriff’s Department, Great Bend Fire/EMS Department, Great Bend Police Department, representatives from the GBHS Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes and the Great Bend Recreation Commission will be helping with this event. The Middle School Jazz Band, Middle School String Rhaposdy and El Sol Mexican Folk Dancers will perform during the evening. The Parents As Teachers, Parent Teacher Resource Center – PTRC, Sunflower Early Education Center, and Great Bend Public Library Children’s Department will be providing a mini Santa’s Workshop in the Burnside Room in the Recreation Center designed for preschoolers. For this event, please enter thru the northeast door of the Burnside Room. Business donations provided by: Great Bend Recreation Commission, Wal-Mart, Dillons, CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions, Nex-Tech / Rural Telephone Co. Inc., Cornerstone Automotive, LLC., City of Great Bend, Farmers Bank & Trust, Kiwanis Club, Optimist Club, BTI Great Bend, Pryor Automatic Fire Sprinkler, Inc., Spectrum CPA Partners, LLC., MyLawn! Turf & Tree, LLC., Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Inc., Eagle Communications, Silverado Electric, Inc., Dr. Marc Huslig, D.D.S. CHTD, Central Kansas Orthopedic Group, LLC, Office Products, Inc., American State Bank & Trust Company, Mark’s Custom Signs, Inc., Hammeke Electric, Inc., Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Scott’s Welding Service, Inc., Great Bend Children’s Clinic, P.A. and Rana Luna Boutique. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com or call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.