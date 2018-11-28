UPDATE: Sheriff identifies suspect in shooting near Kan. DCF office

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a shooting.

Just before 3pm Tuesday, deputies responded to report of a man firing a handgun behind the DCF building in the 3100 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Sheriff Jeff Easter.

At 3:06 pm, law enforcement arrived and spotted the suspect North of the DCF building in a creek area waving a handgun. Law Enforcement deployed behind cover in different locations and was able to observe the suspect fire at least 4 rounds in the direction of traffic that was traveling on George Washington Boulevard and towards the DCF building, which was open and occupied, along with the DCF parking lot that had an employee next to their car.

Law Enforcement gave verbal commands to drop the weapon and the suspect fired two rounds towards the DCF building and then started to swing the weapon towards law enforcement. At 3:23 pm, a deputy, who was equipped with a Sheriff’s Office issued rifle fired 2 shots at the male striking him one time in the shoulder area.

A short time later an S.W.A.T. vehicle was used to approach the suspect and safely taking him into custody.

The suspect, Richard J. Gore, age 60, of Wichita, Ks. was transported by EMS to Wesley hospital and was treated for his injury. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the incident. He may be released as soon as today.

Through our investigation we have recovered 18 shell casings in the area where the suspect was located and other evidence indicates he had the ability to fire more rounds. The handgun was recovered as well. The DCF building was struck along with at least one light pole. It does not appear that DCF was the target of the shooting at this point in our investigation.

When Mr. Gore is released from the hospital he will be booked into the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility for 5 counts of Aggravated Assault LEO, 1 count of Aggravated Assault and 1 count of Criminal Discharge of a Weapon, according to Easter.

————

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County authorities say a deputy shot and wounded a man who was firing a handgun near the Wichita Department for Children and Families.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tim Myers said the man shot on Tuesday is hospitalized in serious condition.

Myers said the man apparently was homeless and may have been intoxicated. He says the man refused to follow orders and was shot when he pointed the handgun in the direction of a Wichita police lieutenant and two sheriff’s deputies. One of the deputies shot the man.

Officers responded after receiving several 911 calls reporting a shooting near the DCF building. Myers says investigators don’t know why the man was shooting or where he got the gun.