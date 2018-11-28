Cop Shop (11/27)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/27)

Stroke

At 7:39 a.m. a stroke was reported at 3716 Railroad Avenue.

Theft

At 4:14 p.m. theft of propane was reported at NW 30 Avenue & NW 60 Road.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 4:27 p.m. a K-9 call out was used in the 700 block of Washington Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:53 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway at MM 107.

At 6:44 p.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 900 block of NE 120 Avenue in Claflin.