Dateline: Hunter, Kansas

Clara Marie Seyfert, 89, passed away on Nov. 27, 2018, at Kenwood Plaza, St. John. She was born on Dec. 6, 1928, in Russell County, to Carl and Emma (Galliart) Friebus. Clara married Alvin Seyfert on March 24, 1953 at Wilson. He died Nov. 25, 1998.

Growing up in Wilson, Clara had been a long-time resident of Hunter. She had also previously resided in Ellinwood, Coldwater, and St. John. Clara was a devoted mother, farm wife and homemaker, and enjoyed playing cards and dominoes.

Survivors include three daughters, Ruth Billinger and husband Steve of Wilson, Karen Rabenseifner and husband Ed of St. John and Donna Seyfert and significant other David Beatty of St. John; Grandchildren, Laura Griffiths of Hunter, Roger Gier and Shanna of Ellsworth, Ryan Gier and Sara of Sylvan Grove, Lisa Gier of Lincoln, Rebecca Larsen and Mike of Great Bend, Tim Naw and Amanda of Great Bend and BJ Bowyer of Great Bend; 14 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; and one brother, Paul Friebus.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 30, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel with The Reverend Matthew Schneider officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Spillman Cemetery, Hunter. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, 415 N. Main, Hoisington, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Memorial funds have been established for the American Diabetes Association or National Parkinson Foundation, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67544.

