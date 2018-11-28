LARNED – Carolyn J. Dewey, 70, passed away November 24, 2018, at Hays Medical Center, Hays. She was born March 4, 1948 in Great Bend to Harold & Flossie (Burhenn) Dewey.

Having lived in Larned for the past 35 years, Carolyn was a dog breeder and formerly a psychologist at Larned State Hospital. She loved to read and her koi pond but especially loved her dogs and farm.

Survivors include, four sisters, Vivian Dewey and lifetime partner Gail Dumler of Palmview, Texas, Marlene Dewey and companion Ron Jasper of Great Bend, Janis Chase and husband Frank of Wichita, and Catherine Horner and husband Allen of McPherson; one brother, Jeffrey Dewey of Great Bend; and three nephews, Joshua Chase, Jeremy Chase and Tyler Horner. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested Golden Belt Humane Society or the Pawnee County Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

