Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/27)

BOOKED: Ryan Kleweno of Mullenville on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Amanda Bruce of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $403 cash only.

BOOKED: Charles Rowe Jr. of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Stacey Henderson of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections order for incarceration.

RELEASED: Sierra Flax on BTDC warrant for FTA, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Garrett Buckbee of Ellinwood on EPD case for battery DV on 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Morgan C. McHenry to Rice County for their warrant.

RELEASED: Amanda Bruce of Ellinwood on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, posted a cash only bond of $403.