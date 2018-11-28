Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Appeal rejected for 1999 abduction, murder of Kansas girl

by

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man whose abduction of a 10-year-old Kansas girl sparked a massive manhunt before she was found dead in Missouri has lost his appeal of his conviction and death sentence.

Pamela Butler-file photo courtesy KCTV

Butler is being held in the Federal Prison in Terre Haute, IN -file photo courtesy KCTV

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday rejected the claims of 44-year-old Keith Nelson that his attorney had provided ineffective assistance. Nelson snatched Pamela Butler in 1999 as she was roller-skating near her Kansas City, Kansas, home.

A witness to the abduction got Nelson’s license plate, but he managed to get away. Pamela’s strangled body was found later in a wooded area in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Among the issues the appeal raised was his attorneys’ advise that he plead guilty. The court denied the appeal on each count.