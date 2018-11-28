2 hospitalized after I-70 van crash into ambulance

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 2a.m. Wednesday in Douglas County.

The Kansas Turnpike Authoritiy reported a 2010 Honda Odyssey driven by James A. Beck, 79, Topeka was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Kansas 10 exit.

The Honda collided with a Riley County ambulance driven by Scott Ten Eyck, 33, Wamego, causing it to spin and hit the barrier wall and then strike the ambulance again.

The collision forced the ambulance across all lanes of traffic and into the ditch.

Beck and a passenger Carol Beck, 78, Topeka, were transported to Stormont Vail. Eyck was not injured.

The ambulance was returning after transporting a patient to Kansas City, according to Joshua Gering with Riley County EMS.

Eyck and the occupants of the Honda were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.