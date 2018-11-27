Great Bend Post

Wichita State President back in the hospital

WICHITA— Wichita State University President John Bardo responded to questions about his health on social media Tuesday morning.

 

The 70-year-old Bardo became WSU president in 2012. He was hospitalized last week as he has battled a variety of health issues in recent months.

Provost Rick Muma will fill in for Bardo at commencement ceremonies Dec. 16 and other meetings Bardo would usually attend.