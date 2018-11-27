Wichita State President back in the hospital

WICHITA— Wichita State University President John Bardo responded to questions about his health on social media Tuesday morning.

I’m in good spirits and continuing to work with members of the Executive Team on university issues. I’m looking forward to being back on campus and seeing you in the new year. Best, John (2 of 2) — John Bardo (@President_Bardo) November 27, 2018

The 70-year-old Bardo became WSU president in 2012. He was hospitalized last week as he has battled a variety of health issues in recent months.

Provost Rick Muma will fill in for Bardo at commencement ceremonies Dec. 16 and other meetings Bardo would usually attend.