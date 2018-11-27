Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday A slight chance of snow between 7am and 10am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.