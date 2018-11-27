Tuesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs used their bye week to get healthy across the board, but the big question is whether Eric Berry is now healthy enough to get on the field. Their star safety has been out since early in training camp with a heel injury, and coach Andy Reid seemed to indicate that Berry is nearing a return.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals claimed Conner Greene off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and designated fellow right-hander Burch Smith for assignment. The 23-year-old Greene spent last season at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, going 4-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 40 appearances. He also made nine relief appearances for Surprise in the Arizona Fall League, where the Royals got a close look at him.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga has leapfrogged Kansas for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after knocking off Duke in the Maui Invitational title game. The Zags are No. 1 for the third time after edging the undefeated Jayhawks by one first-place vote. Duke dropped to No. 3. Virginia is No. 4 and No. 5 Nevada has its highest ranking ever. Defending national champion Villanova returned to the poll at No. 23.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 18 points, freshman Tyrese Haliburton had 16 and Iowa State cruised past Nebraska-Omaha 82-55 for its third straight win. Michael Jacobson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for his first double-double with the Cyclones (6-1), who never trailed in disposing of the Mavericks.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The last time Texas played in the Big 12 championship, the Longhorns were wrapping a decade of 10 wins every season and appeared set for a future of winning a whole lot more. The decade that followed include a whole lot of losing and get two head coaches _ Mack Brown and Charlie Strong _ shoved out the door. Now second-year coach Tom Herman has the Longhorns on the brink of a Big 12 title. They will face Oklahoma for the championship on Saturday.

National Headlines

HOUSTON (AP) — Call it a winning tribute. The Houston Texans knocked off the Tennessee Titans 34-17 in Monday Night Football. In the first game since founder and owner Robert “Bob” McNair died on Friday, the Texans honored him by wearing decals on the back of their helmets in the shape of a football with white block letters bearing his initials of “RCM.” Deshaun Watson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third.

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall scored a season-high 36 points, including six in overtime, and the Washington Wizards overcame James Harden’s season-best 54 points to outlast the Houston Rockets 135-131. Wall had two baskets in the extra period and finished with 11 assists.

CLEVELAND (AP) — There’s no question the Minnesota Timberwolves have been better since trading disgruntled star Jimmy Butler. Monday night’s 102-95 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers improved Minnesota’s record to 6-2 since the trade two weeks ago that sent Butler to Philadelphia.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Clarke and Rui Hachimura each scored 18 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat North Dakota State 102-60 on Monday night to remain undefeated. Corey Kispert added 17 points and Zach Norvell Jr. 15 for Gonzaga (7-0), which reached No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 earlier in the day by virtue of beating former No. 1 Duke at the Maui Invitational.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Riggleman, a 66-year-old veteran of 13 seasons as a major league manager, has been hired by the New York Mets as bench coach for Mickey Callaway. Riggleman was Cincinnati’s bench coach from 2016 under he became interim manager for 5½ months last season, and he led the Reds to a 64-80 record after the team’s 3-15 start under Bryan Price. Riggleman replaces Gary DiSarcina as Mets bench coach. DiSarcina will coach at third base.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Houston 34 Tennessee 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Gonzaga 102 N. Dakota St. 60

Final Texas Southern 89 (18) Oregon 84

Final (25) Mississippi St. 88 Alcorn St. 65

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 110 Milwaukee 107

Final OT Washington 135 Houston 131

Final Minnesota 102 Cleveland 95

Final San Antonio 108 Chicago 107

Final Boston 124 New Orleans 107

Final Indiana 121 Utah 88

Final Golden State 116 Orlando 110