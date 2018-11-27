Sheriff: Kan. woman missing since car stuck in blizzard

MITCHELL COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to locate 37-year-old Tanya Eshbaugh. She was last seen on Sunday and didn’t arrive at work on Monday.

According to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department’s social media page, she called work to say she wouldn’t be able to arrive at work due to the weather and was turning around to go home.

Authorities located her vehicle in the ditch on Highway 24 in Mitchell County. It is believed that she exited the vehicle after getting stuck during the blizzard.

Eshbaugh is described as 5-foot-1, approximately 170 pounds with red, purple dyed hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a Nebraska Cornhusker jacket.

Anyone with information on Eshbaugh is asked to contact the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department.