Prison for Kan. woman who sold drugs to pay her bondsman

WICHITA – A Kansas woman was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison on drug and firearm charges, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Kimberly R. Phillips, 35, Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and one count of carrying a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In her plea, Phillips admitted investigators found 64 tablets of oxycodone when they searched her residence. She also admitted that when investigators stopped her car they found her Derringer handgun and methamphetamine. She told investigators she was selling drugs to pay back her bondsman.