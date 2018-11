NOVEMBER 27, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: PRE-LIT GARLAND AND WREATHS. 620-792-3482

FOR SALE: FRESH EGGS, LAYING HENS, 11 FOLDING CHAIRS. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: GREEN MOUNTAIN GRILL. 785-650-3493

WANTED: SOMEONE TO CLEAR SNOW. 793-7283

FOR SALE: SHOP HEATER, 42″ RIDING MOWER. 620-804-3259

FOR SALE: 7-1/2′ PRE-LIT 550 CLEAR LIGHT CHRISTMAS TREE. 620-792-2049

FOR SALE: OUTSIDE MOUNT SUN VISOR FOR A TRUCK, DECK CHAIR. 620-292-1070

WANTED: SNOW BLOWER. 785-324-0550

FOR SALE: ABOVE THE TABLE LIGHT FIXTURE, ITALIAN DEER TAPESTRY 48″X72″. 620-792-6560

FOR SALE: OAK SLED FOR DECOR. 620-617-8218

FOR SALE: VHS MOVIES, .22 MAGNUM PISTOL, TROLLING MOTOR 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: MICKEY THOMPSON MUD TIRES 315/70/17 620-792-9717

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU SHORT WIDE, 2 – 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2004 FORD 3/4 DIESEL 4WD, 4 DOOR PU. 785-394-1973 OR 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: 15PC CANISTER SET, BOYS CLOTHING (8), 2 SETS OF DISHES. WANTED: CHILD’S GUITAR. 620-792-9710

FOR SALE: MUD BUDDY MOTOR FOR A DUCK BOAT, SIZE 12 RED WING STEEL TOE BOOTS. 620-639-4495

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY