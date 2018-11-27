Man shot after dragging 2 Kan. officers during traffic stop

Just after 10:45a.m. Tuesday, a police officer witnessed a maroon passenger vehicle stalled out in the intersection of NE Grant and NE Monroe in Topeka, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

The Officer went to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

At that time, a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper responded to the area, because a Trooper attempted to stop that vehicle earlier in the morning, but the driver of the vehicle fled and evaded the Trooper.

As the Trooper and Officer were speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, a silver SUV approached them at a high rate of speed, almost striking them.

The occupants of the maroon passenger car attempted to flee and get into the SUV.

As the Trooper and Officer tried to intervene, the Trooper and Officer were dragged by the SUV. The trooper shot and injured the driver of the SUV. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Beightel did not release the names of the suspect or officers involved.