KBCA High School Basketball Pre-Season Rankings

Boys Rankings

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Lawrence – Free State
4. Derby
5. Topeka High
6. Olathe North
7. Blue Valley North
8. Wichita Southeast
9. Wichita East
10. Blue Valley

5A Boys
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Wichita Heights
3. Salina Central
4. Andover Central
5. Maize
6. McPherson
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Maize South
9. Basehor-Linwood
10. Goddard Eisenhower

4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Parsons
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Ottawa
5. Topeka – Hayden
6. Anderson County
7. Paola
8. KC Piper
9. Louisburg
10. Andale

3A Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Halstead
3. Sabetha
4. Cheney
5. Holcomb
6. Silver Lake
7. Marysville
8. Rock Creek
9. Phillipsburg
10. Maur Hill

2A Boys
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Inman
3. Maranatha Academy
4. Bishop – Seabury
5. Ness City
6. Hutch – Trinity Catholic
7. Hoxie
8. Salina – Sacred Heart
9. Hillsboro
10. Sedgwick

1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. St. John – Hudson
4. Montezuma – South Gray
5. Almena – Northern Valley
6. Centralia
7. Atwood – Rawlins County
8. Little River
9. Olpe
10. Madison/Hamilton

Girls Rankings

6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Blue Valley North
4. SM Northwest
5. Olathe East
6. Liberal
7. Manhattan
8. Olathe South
9. Lawrence
10.Wichita South

5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. McPherson
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Wichita Heights
7. KC Schlagle
8. Goddard
9. Newton
10. Andover

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Labette County
5. Augusta
6. Baldwin
7. Andale
8. Topeka – Hayden
9. Ulysses
10. Nickerson

3A Girls
1. Royal Valley
2. Nemaha Central
3. Burlington
4. Haven
5. Clay Center
6. Wellsville
7. Hugoton
8. Riley County
9. Marysville
10. Halstead

2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Valley Heights
4. Jefferson County North
5. Sterling
6. Hoxie
7. Inman
8. Meade
9. Smith Center
10. West Elk

1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Olpe
4. South Central
5. Frankfort
6. Centralia
7. Thunder Ridge
8. Spearville
9. Axtell
10. Rural Vista