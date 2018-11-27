KBCA High School Basketball Pre-Season Rankings

Boys Rankings
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Lawrence
3. Lawrence – Free State
4. Derby
5. Topeka High
6. Olathe North
7. Blue Valley North
8. Wichita Southeast
9. Wichita East
10. Blue Valley
5A Boys
1. Bishop Carroll
2. Wichita Heights
3. Salina Central
4. Andover Central
5. Maize
6. McPherson
7. St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Maize South
9. Basehor-Linwood
10. Goddard Eisenhower
4A Boys
1. Bishop Miege
2. Parsons
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Ottawa
5. Topeka – Hayden
6. Anderson County
7. Paola
8. KC Piper
9. Louisburg
10. Andale
3A Boys
1. Wichita Collegiate
2. Halstead
3. Sabetha
4. Cheney
5. Holcomb
6. Silver Lake
7. Marysville
8. Rock Creek
9. Phillipsburg
10. Maur Hill
2A Boys
1. St. Mary’s Colgan
2. Inman
3. Maranatha Academy
4. Bishop – Seabury
5. Ness City
6. Hutch – Trinity Catholic
7. Hoxie
8. Salina – Sacred Heart
9. Hillsboro
10. Sedgwick
1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. St. John – Hudson
4. Montezuma – South Gray
5. Almena – Northern Valley
6. Centralia
7. Atwood – Rawlins County
8. Little River
9. Olpe
10. Madison/Hamilton
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Blue Valley North
4. SM Northwest
5. Olathe East
6. Liberal
7. Manhattan
8. Olathe South
9. Lawrence
10.Wichita South
5A Girls
1. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Bishop Carroll
3. McPherson
4. Maize
5. Salina Central
6. Wichita Heights
7. KC Schlagle
8. Goddard
9. Newton
10. Andover
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Labette County
5. Augusta
6. Baldwin
7. Andale
8. Topeka – Hayden
9. Ulysses
10. Nickerson
3A Girls
1. Royal Valley
2. Nemaha Central
3. Burlington
4. Haven
5. Clay Center
6. Wellsville
7. Hugoton
8. Riley County
9. Marysville
10. Halstead
2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. St. Mary’s Colgan
3. Valley Heights
4. Jefferson County North
5. Sterling
6. Hoxie
7. Inman
8. Meade
9. Smith Center
10. West Elk
1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Olpe
4. South Central
5. Frankfort
6. Centralia
7. Thunder Ridge
8. Spearville
9. Axtell
10. Rural Vista