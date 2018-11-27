Kansas man dies after 3 vehicle crash

SCOTT COUNTY— One person died in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Scott County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Mony Sen Conner, 39, Dodge City, was southbound on U.S. 83 twelve miles north of Kansas 96.

The driver attempted to pass a southbound 2010 Freightliner truck driven by Luis Fernando Jimenez-Sanjuan, 35, Garden City, on the left.

The Toyota side-swiped the driver’s side of a northbound 2015 Ford E450 driven by Stanton Ray Herrada, 19, Garden City.

The Toyota then pushed back over into the southbound lane and side-swiped the Freightliner truck.

Conner was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Price and Sons Mortuary.

Jimenez-Sanjuan and Herrada were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.