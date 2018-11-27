Great Bend Post

Great Bend man gets prison for using internet to promote child sex

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to 165 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Gann is being held in Butler County

Charles A. Gann, 49, Great Bend, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that an investigator with the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was able to use a file-sharing program to download child pornography from Gann’s computer. At sentencing, a prosecutor argued Gann used the internet to seek out and communicate with other people who shared Gann’s desire to have sex with children as young as infants.