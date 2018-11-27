GBRC – Secrets of a Good Lawn

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Secrets of a Good Lawn” on Wednesday, November 28th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th). The mower may be put away for the winter, but that doesn’t mean you need to forget about your lawn. Join us and learn about the biology, ecology and culture of good lawn management year-round during this educational program. Alicia Boor, Cottonwood Extension District Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent, will be the presenter for this program. For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to our web site at www.greatbendrec.com or call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.