Dateline – Claflin

Delores E. Rous died November 25, 2018, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born August 14, 1934, in Cootie’s Bluff, Oklahoma, the daughter of William Victor “W.V.” and Goldia Ula (Adamson) Coker. Delores was in the 1952 class of Claflin High School.

She was a lifetime resident of Claflin, until moving to Great Bend in 2010 and later to Ellinwood in 2014.

On January 16, 1953, she married Lester D. Shaw in Great Bend. He preceded her in death on July 15, 1983. She then married Clarence Rous on April 30, 1989, in Claflin. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2009.

Survivors include; son, Kirby Shaw and wife Paula of Bison; daughter, Vicky Webb of Ellinwood; step sons, Vernon Rous of Hays, Steven Rous and wife Linda of Fairmont, Oklahoma, Sheldon Rous and Bennie of Claflin, and Calvin Rous and wife Terri of Hoisington; step daughters, Kathy Kirmer and husband Alan of Claflin, Kayleen Gaddis and husband Mike of Claflin; 10 grandchildren; 12 step grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, daughter, Debra Kay Shaw and son, Mickey Ray Shaw, brother, Kenneth Coker, and sisters, Betty Straub, Shirley Foos, and Gene Simmons.

Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Family receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Claflin Ambulance Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.