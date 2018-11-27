BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA – DeAnna Kay Robinson, went to be with Jesus our Lord on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, at the Village Care Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, after a long battle with dementia, at the age of 79. She was born April 30, 1939, to parents Dan and Lydia Brack on a farm northeast of Otis. Shortly after she was born, her family moved to Great Bend, where she attended Great Bend schools, graduating in the Class of 1957. After she graduated high school, she moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with her parents and one brother. While there she attended and graduated from beauticians school. After working as a beauty operator for 2 years in Oklahoma City, she moved back to Great Bend and worked another 4 years before going to work for Komarek Jewelry & Music, where she worked for 12 years.

On October 27, 1963, DeAnna married Tom Robinson, at the First United Methodist Church in Great Bend. On August 3, 1971, she gave birth to a daughter Jennifer Lynne at Central Kansas Medical Center in Great Bend.

DeAnna was very faithful, attending the First United Methodist Chuch in Great Bend, where she was a Casa volunteer, and later attended the First United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. DeAnna worked for Security State Bank, later to be United Missouri Bank (UMB). She worked for UMB in Great Bend until transferring with UMB to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, where she worked until retiring from full time work in 2003.

DeAnna and Tom moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri, in 2000 and moved to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, in 2003 to be near Jennifer, at which time she went to work part time for First National Bank in Broken Arrow, retiring from the working world in 2010.

Survivors include, husband, Tom, of the home; daughter, Jennifer Henry and husband Joe; grandson, Jake Henry, all of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; one brother, Wilbur Brack and wife Dianne, of Farmington, New Mexico; and a herd of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Lydia; three brothers, Orville, Dan and Tom, and five sisters, Evelyn Deines, Delores Fricks, Marlyn White, Bonnie Flowers and Wilma Cody.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, November 26, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Morita Truman presiding. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

