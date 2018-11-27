Dateline – Ellsworth

Curtis David Nelson, 67, died November 25, 2018, at his home in Ellsworth. He was born August 12, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of John A. and Virginia L. (Wickert) Nelson.

Curtis graduated in 1969 from Shawnee Mission South High School and then received his Associate Degree from Barton County Community College in 1991.

A resident of Ellsworth since his retirement, Curtis worked as a correctional officer for the Department of Corrections in Ellsworth for 25 years.

He lived most of his life in Claflin, where he was the former mayor and a member of the city council. He was also a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth.

On May 10, 1985, he married Jan R. Lupton in Great Bend, Kansas. She preceded him in death on November 12, 2016.

Survivors include; three children, Alethea Nelson of Las Vegas, Nevada, David Nelson and wife Carissa of Great Bend, and Jennifer Garcia and husband Frank of Harrison, Arkansas; brother, Mark Nelson and wife Jeanie; and sister, Julie Myers and husband Nathan all of Tiej, New Mexico; seven grandchildren, Samantha, Sara, Zander, Micah, Lauren, Macy, and Steven; and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a stepmother, Margaret Nelson.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Roger Dennis presiding. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family to greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m.. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Claflin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.