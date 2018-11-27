Commissioners pick up the difference for roof repairs at the Historical Society

Barton County Commissioners had plenty of questions but in the end voted 5-0 Monday to pay for the overage on a roofing project at the Barton County Historical Society.

In 2017, the board authorized paying Steel Builders Construction $12,800 for the roof ,but when the final bill came in to County Administrator Phil Hathcock, it was more than $2,700 what the county had originally agreed to pay.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Commissioners including Jennifer Schartz stated that while they appreciate the efforts of the historical society, they wondered why it took so long to get the project completed.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Hathcock told the board that in his discussions with the Historical Society, they had indicated that if the county did not pay the difference, the Historical Society would find a way to get the total bill paid. With the 5-0 voted Monday the Historical Society will not have to worry about that.