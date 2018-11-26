Wheatland Electric crews challenged Sunday to get the power back on

As an electricity provider to the city of Great Bend, Wheatland Electric never wants the power to go off for any of their customers but they also know it is going to happen at some point. Once it does, the challenge is to get it back on as quickly as possible. That was what crews faced early Sunday morning when the winds picked up and the snow started flying sideways. Chris Huber is Wheatland’s District Supervisor based in Great Bend.

When the snow began to fall and the wind started to blow on Sunday Huber didn’t really know what the day would bring, but says when the storm began to weaken, his crews got to work.

Huber says something that has really made a difference in finding and identifying problems quickly is Wheatland’s automated metering system. As soon as power to a meter on a home or business is interrupted, the company is automatically notified where the outage has occurred. Huber still encourages anyone who has experienced and outage to call the after hours number to report the power interruption as well. That number is 1-800-ON-AGAIN which is 1-800-662-4246.