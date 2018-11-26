Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 36. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday A chance of snow before 7am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow between 3am and 5am, then a chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of snow before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow between 9am and 10am, then a chance of rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.