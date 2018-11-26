Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Out and About Show” hosted by Steve Webster. We’ll be talking about the “Circles” program of Central Kansas who will be hosting a big fundraiser on Friday. Guests will include Circles coach Jamie Baldwin along with Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider and Central Kansas Community Corrections Director Amy Boxberger.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory – Danielle Beck of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association joins Chip to share the latest on the lab-grown meat meetings, and Todd “Bubba” Horowitz breaks down what is going on in the energy markets.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Lincoln Elementary School Principal Misty Straub.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”