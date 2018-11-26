Teen dies after jeep slides, collides with semi on Kan. highway

SCOTT COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 4p.m. Sunday in Scott County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by Kieran McGill, 18, Thornton, CO., was southbound on U.S. 83 just north of the Kansas 95 Junction.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and went into a side skid into northbound lane of U.S. 83, and collided with a 1995 5 Peterbilt semi driven by Gary Bowman, 62, Smithville, Missouri.

McGill was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Price and Sons Mortuary in Scott City.

Bowman was transported to the Scott County Hospital. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.