Suspects in fatal Kan. drug sale gunfight bound over for trial

HUTCHINSON — Two men accused of murder for the shooting death of a Hutchinson man on June 26 have been bound over for trial.

Eighteen-year-old Tristan Delaney and 26-year-old Curtis Garcia are accused of being involved with the killing of 18-year-old Norman Cushinberry. He had multiple gunshot wounds and his leg may have been run over with a green pickup.

The theory for the crime involves Delaney and Cushinberry purchasing drugs. According to court testimony, Delaney and Garcia had been texting the day of the shooting about the purchase of around a quarter pound of marijuana.

There is also some indication over phony money being involved. Garcia claims he was there to sell an Xbox and not drugs.

Police found Cushinberry in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper chest, on his side around the rib cage, and around his upper arm. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

According to testimony, Delaney came out of a home in the 500 block of Washington with a shotgun. That gun was later found near Cushinberry.

Because of the dispute between the two suspects, it’s likely they will be tried separately.

Both will be arraigned before separate judges in separate Reno County courtrooms on Monday December 3.