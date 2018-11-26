Great Bend Post

Police: 74-year-old Kan. woman fatally shoots possible burglar

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Leavenworth police say a 74-year-old woman fatally shot a man who she thought was trying to burglarize her home.

Byrd has previous convictions for burglary and drugs, according to the Kan. Dept. of Corrections

Police Chief Pat Kitchens says when officers responded to the woman’s call early Saturday they found the 41-year-old suspect, Ralph Byrd Jr., of Leavenworth suffering from a gunshot wound.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kitchens says the woman suffered a “medical event” after the shooting and was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive.

Kitchens says the focus of the investigation will be to determine if Byrd was committing a burglary when he was shot.