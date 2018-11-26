Plenty of accidents but no injuries as the result of Sunday’s winter storm

Early Sunday morning Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir urged the public to just stay home as the season’s first major winter storm rolled through the area. Not all heeded that warning.

Barton County Sheriff’s deputies worked no fewer than 12 accidents during and after the storm but thankfully all the accidents reported turned out to be non-injury accidents.

The first accident occurred just after the storm, packing high winds and blinding snow, started to affect the area. Officers were dispatched at 5:59 a.m. to 905 E. Barton County road for the first of the 12 non-injury accidents. Three accidents were reported during the height of the storm between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday morning and took place on on East Barton County Road, 80th Avenue and East US Highway 56 and US 56 and NE 40th Avenue.

The final non-injury accident that could be attributed to the storm took place at 6:51 a.m. Monday morning at NE K-156 and NE 130th avenue near Claflin.

In comparison, Great Bend Police worked only two accidents, the first at 9:31 a.m. Sunday morning at 10th and Washington with the second occurring at 8:51 p.m. Sunday night. That accident was not attributed to the weather. A vehicle was backing from a private drive and struck another vehicle which was parked legally.