Monday Sports Headlines

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tim Melia made six saves and Sporting Kansas City survived Portland’s aggressive attack for a 0-0 draw on Sunday in the opening leg of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference finals. The Timbers outshot Sporting 14-9 and had six shots on target but couldn’t break through.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Freshman Erik Stevenson came off the bench to score a career-high 21 points and Wichita State rolled to a 90-61 victory over Rice. Stevenson sank 4 of 8 3-pointers and added five rebounds for the Shockers (3-3).

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury has been fired at Texas Tech after the former record-setting Red Raiders quarterback had a losing overall record in his six seasons as their head coach. Athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced the move a day after the Red Raiders finished their third consecutive losing season. They suffered a 35-24 loss to Baylor on a day when they had a chance to become bowl eligible.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Ohio State has moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan. The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8. But overall the rankings were rather stable after the last weekend of the regular season. Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 behind Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame. Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7.

NEW YORK (AP) — New England’s Tom Brady has become the NFL’s career leader in total yards passing in both regular-season and playoff games. The Patriots quarterback entered yesterday’s game against the New York Jets needing 147 yards to pass Peyton Manning’s mark of 79,279. He accomplished the feat with a 16-yard pass to Josh Gordon early in the second quarter.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clay Helton will remain Southern California’s head coach despite the Trojans’ first losing season since 2000. USC athletic director Lynn Swann made the announcement yesterday, one day after the Trojans finished 5-7 with a loss to Notre Dame. Helton is 32-17 in his first head coaching job. His Trojans won the Rose Bowl two seasons ago to cap a nine-game winning streak, and they won the Pac-12 title last season.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Villanova has come away with the AdvoCare Invitational championship just a week after the defending national champions fell from the AP men’s basketball poll. Collin Gillespie had 17 points, including a pair of late free throws with 11.2 seconds left to push the Wildcats past No. 14 Florida State, 66-60. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for Villanova, who slid out of the poll with last week’s home losses to Michigan and Furman.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 34 Oakland 17

Final New England 27 N-Y Jets 13

Final Philadelphia 25 N-Y Giants 22

Final Tampa Bay 27 San Francisco 9

Final Cleveland 35 Cincinnati 20

Final Seattle 30 Carolina 27

Final Buffalo 24 Jacksonville 21

Final L.A. Chargers 45 Arizona 10

Final Indianapolis 27 Miami 24

Final Denver 24 Pittsburgh 17

Final Minnesota 24 Green Bay 17

Tennessee at Houston 8:15 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final Villanova 66 (14) Florida St. 60

Final Oklahoma St. 90 (19) LSU 77

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 108 L.A. Lakers 104

Final Detroit 118 Phoenix 107

Final Toronto 125 Miami 115

Final Philadelphia 127 Brooklyn 125

Final Atlanta 124 Charlotte 123

Final N-Y Knicks 103 Memphis 98

Final Utah 133 Sacramento 112

Final L.A. Clippers 104 Portland 100