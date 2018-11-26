Kansas teen jailed for alleged weekend armed robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2a.m. Saturday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a convenience store in the 700 Block of West 29th Street North, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 23-year-old f employee told police a suspect later identified as 18-year-old Ivan Vasquez entered the business, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. Vasquez took the cash and fled on foot.

On Saturday evening, investigators located and arrested Vasquez. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and obstruction, according to Davidson.

Investigators are working to determine if this Vasquez is also responsible for other armed robberies in the area. Police will present the case of Saturday’s robbery to the district attorney later this week, according to Davidson.