Kansas teen hospitalized in Russell after car rolls

ELLSWORTH COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Impala driven by Summer R. Reece, 18, Derby, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile northeast of Wilson.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It traveled off the right side of the roadway, entered the north ditch where it rolled.

Reece was transported to the hospital in Russell. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.