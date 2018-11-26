Horse injured after trailer flips on Kansas highway

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A horse was injured in an accident just before 7a.m. Sunday in Franklin County.

A truck pulling a horse trailer carrying two horses was northbound on Interstate 35 just south of Ottawa, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. The trailer became detached, flipped and blocked both lanes of traffic after the driver struck a guardrail.

One horse was able to escape and the second one was trapped. With the assistance of LOH Fire, Cottonwood Animal Hospital, a wrecker service and citizens, the horse was cut out of the trailer. The horse was injured, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s department.