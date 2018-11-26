EXTENSION AGENT, Family and Community Wellness opportunity in Cottonwood District. Primary office located in Hays, KS with another office in Great Bend, KS.

Responsibilities:

Extension agents are professional educators who serve as a link between Kansas State University and communities

across Kansas. Agents are administratively responsible to the Director of K-State Research and Extension (represented

by a designated administrator) and the local extension board.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required:

Bachelor’s degree.

Academic coursework and/or professional development and professional employment related to the position responsibilities.

Evidence of strong academic and/or professional performance as documented by college transcripts, acceptance into a graduate program or documented success in increasingly responsible professional positions.

Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, with individuals, groups and through mass media.

Leadership skills as evidenced by working with individuals, groups and co-workers.

Access to a personal vehicle and the ability to obtain/maintain a valid driver’s license.

Preferred:

Master’s Degree.

Experience working with adults and youth from various ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds.

Commitment to personal professional development.

Ability to utilize electronic communication and computer applications to fulfill programming responsibilities.

Self-motivation and ability to work with minimum supervision, balancing multiple projects.

Ability to design, promote, implement and evaluate educational programs.

Skills in group facilitation.

Knowledge of adult and youth teaching/learning processes.

Experience in seeking and administering external grant funding.

Other:

Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States at the time of employment.

Salary and Benefits

Salary commensurate with professional experience and available funding as negotiated by the regional extension director, the local extension board and the applicant. The base starting salary is $41,500 for a BS degree with no professional experience and $45,500 for a MS degree with no professional experience.

Retirement plan, health and life insurance, vacation and sick leave.

Reimbursement for travel related to achieving program objectives.

Application Procedure

Submit application using the Kansas State University job application site: http://careers.k-state.edu/cw/en-us/job/505155/cottonwood-district-family-and-community-wellness-extension-agent

For more information about this position CLICK HERE.