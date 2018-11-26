EXTENSION AGENT, Family and Community Wellness opportunity in Cottonwood District. Primary office located in Hays, KS with another office in Great Bend, KS.
Responsibilities:
Extension agents are professional educators who serve as a link between Kansas State University and communities
across Kansas. Agents are administratively responsible to the Director of K-State Research and Extension (represented
by a designated administrator) and the local extension board.
QUALIFICATIONS
Required:
- Bachelor’s degree.
- Academic coursework and/or professional development and professional employment related to the position responsibilities.
- Evidence of strong academic and/or professional performance as documented by college transcripts, acceptance into a graduate program or documented success in increasingly responsible professional positions.
- Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing, with individuals, groups and through mass media.
- Leadership skills as evidenced by working with individuals, groups and co-workers.
- Access to a personal vehicle and the ability to obtain/maintain a valid driver’s license.
Preferred:
- Master’s Degree.
- Experience working with adults and youth from various ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds.
- Commitment to personal professional development.
- Ability to utilize electronic communication and computer applications to fulfill programming responsibilities.
- Self-motivation and ability to work with minimum supervision, balancing multiple projects.
- Ability to design, promote, implement and evaluate educational programs.
- Skills in group facilitation.
- Knowledge of adult and youth teaching/learning processes.
- Experience in seeking and administering external grant funding.
Other:
- Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States at the time of employment.
Salary and Benefits
- Salary commensurate with professional experience and available funding as negotiated by the regional extension director, the local extension board and the applicant. The base starting salary is $41,500 for a BS degree with no professional experience and $45,500 for a MS degree with no professional experience.
- Retirement plan, health and life insurance, vacation and sick leave.
- Reimbursement for travel related to achieving program objectives.
Application Procedure
Submit application using the Kansas State University job application site: http://careers.k-state.edu/cw/en-us/job/505155/cottonwood-district-family-and-community-wellness-extension-agent