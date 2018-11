Closings and Delays

Barton County Community College Closed Thru Monday: All Scheduled Activities Canceled

Fort Hays State University Classes Canceled Monday

USD 112 Central Plains Closed Monday

USD 227 Hodgeman County Opening Late 2 hours Monday: Running Mud Routes

USD 310 Fairfield Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 327 Ellsworth Closed Monday: All Scheduled Activities Canceled

USD 347 Kinsley-Offerle Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 349 Stafford Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 350 St. John-Hudson Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 351 Macksville Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 355 Ellinwood Closed Monday

USD 376 Sterling Delayed 2 hours

USD 382 Pratt Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 395 Lacrosse Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 401 Chase-Raymond Closed Monday

USD 403 Otis-Bison Delayed 2 hours; Mud Routes

USD 405 Lyons Opening Late 2 hours Monday

USD 407 Russell Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 431 Hoisington Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 438 Skyline Schools Two-hour delay

USD 444-Little River Closed Monday

USD 468 Healy Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 474 Haviland Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 482 Dighton Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 495 Larned Delayed 2 hours Monday

USD 502 Lewis Delayed 2 hours Monday

