Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/21-11/25)

11/21/18
BOOKED: Amy Luttrell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $120.00 of 48-hours in jail.
RELEASED: Amy Luttrell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Posted $120.00 bond.
11/22/18
BOOKED: Amanda Decker of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for contempt. NO BOND
BOOKED: Courtney Veitenheimer on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to adhere to bond. Bond set at $3,421.51 CASH ONLY or 84 days in jail.
11/23/18
BOOKED: Brandon Maxwell of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.
BOOKED: Ubaldo Ramierez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.
BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.
BOOKED: Tucker Roach of Great Bend on a Central Kansas Community Corrections case. Serve sentence.
BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.
BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.
11/25/18
BOOKED: Rosio Holguin on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV. Bond set at $1000.00
RELEASED: Rosio Holguin on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV. Posted $1,000.00 bond.
RELEASED: Brandon Maxwell of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.
RELEASED: Ubaldo Ramierez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.
RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.
RELEASED: Tucker Roach of Great Bend on a Central Kansas Community Corrections case. Served sentence.
RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.
RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.