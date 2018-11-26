Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (11/21-11/25)

11/21/18

BOOKED: Amy Luttrell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $120.00 of 48-hours in jail.

RELEASED: Amy Luttrell of Hoisington on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Posted $120.00 bond.

11/22/18

BOOKED: Amanda Decker of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for contempt. NO BOND

BOOKED: Courtney Veitenheimer on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to adhere to bond. Bond set at $3,421.51 CASH ONLY or 84 days in jail.

11/23/18

BOOKED: Brandon Maxwell of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.

BOOKED: Ubaldo Ramierez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.

BOOKED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.

BOOKED: Tucker Roach of Great Bend on a Central Kansas Community Corrections case. Serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case. Serve Sentence.

11/25/18

BOOKED: Rosio Holguin on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV. Bond set at $1000.00

RELEASED: Rosio Holguin on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV. Posted $1,000.00 bond.

RELEASED: Brandon Maxwell of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.

RELEASED: Ubaldo Ramierez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.

RELEASED: Rodney Drake of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.

RELEASED: Tucker Roach of Great Bend on a Central Kansas Community Corrections case. Served sentence.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.

RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on a Barton County District Court case. Served Sentence.