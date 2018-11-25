Sunday Sports Headlines

AMES, Iowa (AP) — David Montgomery ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner with 4:34 to go, and 25th-ranked Iowa State rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to stun Kansas State 42-38 and snap a 10-game losing skid against the Wildcats. Montgomery had 149 yards rushing for the Cyclones who clinched their best-ever finish in the Big 12.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Dean Wade scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, Barry Brown added 16 and No. 12 Kansas State beat Lehigh 77-58. The Wildcats controlled the second half after the Mountain Hawks hung around and trailed by two at halftime. Kamau Stokes scored 10 points including two first-half 3-pointers as the Wildcats continued their shooting woes at home, making 6 of 20 3-point attempts.

UNDATED (AP) — The Major League Soccer playoffs re-start this weekend, with the Portland Timbers hosting Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United hosting the New York Red Bulls on Sunday. The two-legged conference championships open Sunday following a two-week international break.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been fined $10,026 by the NFL for taunting after he flashed a peace sign at the end of a touchdown catch. Hill was running to the end zone on a 73-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday night when he turned back at a pursuing defender and raised two fingers at him _ a gesture he has done previously without being fined.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jawuan Johnson returned a fumble 15 yards and Jalen Reagor ran 83 yards for a score right after halftime and the Horned Frogs got bowl eligible with a 31-24 victory over Oklahoma State. Reagor also had a 6-yard TD catch for the injury-plagued Horned Frogs. TCU is going to its 16th bowl in Gary Patterson’s 18 seasons as head coach.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Charlie Brewer threw for 308 yards with three touchdowns and ran for a score as Baylor beat Texas Tech 35-24 in the regular season finale to get bowl eligible a year after winning only one game. The Red Raiders ended their third consecutive losing season with lingering questions about the future of coach Kliff Kingsbury. Their former quarterback is 35-40 in six seasons as head coach. They lost their last five games.

National Headlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fourth-ranked Michigan’s national championship hopes are likely over after Dwayne Haskins passed for five touchdowns in 10th-ranked Ohio State’s 62-39 romp over the Wolverines. Haskins finished with 318 yards and set the single-season Big Ten record for TD passes with 41, two coming over the final seven minutes. Freshman Chris Olave scored twice and blocked a punt that was returned for a TD.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama cruised through the Iron Bowl and stayed undefeated as Tua Tagovailoa threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in a 52-21 thrashing of Auburn. Tagovailoa and the 12-0 Crimson Tide took over with an explosive third quarter, when the Heisman Trophy contender threw three long touchdown passes. He’s the first Alabama player to have a hand in six TDs in a game and matched the school record with the five scoring passes.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns as second-ranked Clemson outscored South Carolina, 56-35 to run its unbeaten record to 12-0. Adam Choice scored on three of his seven carries, and Trevor Lawrence was 27 of 36 for 393 yards and one TD. The Tigers rolled up 351 yards rushing for the game and scored 14 points in each quarter.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dexter Williams went 52 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and third-ranked Notre Dame rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Southern California, 24-17 and move to 12-0. Ian Book hit Chris Finke and Tony Jones for TDs and threw for 352 yards to help the Fighting Irish wrap up its 10th perfect regular season since 1945. Jones clinched it by taking a short pass 51 yards for a score with 3:09 remaining.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jake Fromm threw four touchdown passes and fifth-ranked Georgia warmed up for the SEC title game against Alabama by clobbering rival Georgia Tech, 45-21. D’Andre Swift finished with 105 yards rushing and a TD for the Bulldogs, who surrendered just 66 total yards in building a 38-7 halftime lead. Riley Ridley grabbed a pair of scoring passes for the 11-1 Bulldogs.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1) Alabama 52 Auburn 21

Final (2) Clemson 56 South Carolina 35

Final (3) Notre Dame 24 Southern Cal 17

Final (10) Ohio St. 62 (4) Michigan 39

Final (5) Georgia 45 Georgia Tech 21

Final 7OT Texas A&M 74 (9) LSU 72

Final (13) Florida 41 Florida St. 14

Final (21) Boise St. 33 (14) Utah St. 24

Final (15) Penn St. 38 Maryland 3

Final (17) Kentucky 56 Louisville 10

Final (18) Utah 35 BYU 27

Final (19) Syracuse 42 Boston 21

Final (20) Northwestern 24 Illinois 16

Final Miami 24 (24) Pittsburgh 3

Final (25) Iowa St. 42 Kansas St. 38

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (12) Kansas St. 77 Lehigh 58

Final (13) Virginia Tech 75 St. Francis (Pa.) 37

Final (22) Buffalo 76 Marist 49

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Cleveland 117 Houston 108

Final Washington 124 New Orleans 114

Final Denver 105 Oklahoma City 98

Final Minnesota 111 Chicago 96

Final Golden State 117 Sacramento 116

Final Milwaukee 135 San Antonio 129

Final Dallas 113 Boston 104