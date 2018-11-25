Search continues for NW Kan. attempted-murder suspect

SHERMAN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Northwest Kansas continue their search for a wanted suspect.

Jackson Mitchek, 59, is wanted for attempted-murder, aggravated domestic battery and endangering a child, according to a social media report from police in Goodland.

Mitchek is described a 5-foot-9, 240 pounds with black, gray hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen in Goodland but has ties to Colorado and Montana, according to police.

Anyone with information on Mitchek is asked to contact police.