Oil & Gas Museum participates in Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday rolls around once again November 27 as a challenge to support local charities. In Barton County, that means Golden Belt Community Foundation will be posted up in Great Bend and Hoisington accepting donations to your charitable organization of choice.

The Kansas Oil & Gas Museum in Great Bend will be participating in Giving Tuesday with an open house. Museum Curator Danielle Feist says there will also be an “unselfie challenge.”

Danielle Feist Audio

The open house happy hour at the museum will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Patrons can view the renovations that are taking place at the facility at 5944 10th Street to upgrade the building’s flooring, walls, ceiling, and lighting.

Danielle Feist Audio

Giving Tuesday locations include the Golden Belt Community Foundation in Great Bend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Hoisington Chamber of Commerce, Larned Chamber, Golden Valley in Rozel, E-Z Mart in La Crosse, White’s Foodliner in St. John, and Paul’s Grocery in Stafford will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to receive donations.