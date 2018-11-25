Monday Weather

Monday
Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Friday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.