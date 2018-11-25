Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.