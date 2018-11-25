Migrant program at USD 428 helping ease educational challenges

USD 428 Director of Teaching and Learning Tricia Reiser says the Great Bend school district has between 80 and 85 students considered migrants. A migrant family moves from one place to another, oftentimes for work.

If a parent has to move a lot because of work, taking their children around from school to school can be difficult. USD 428 has a migrant program to help with those challenges. Reiser says the migrant program and its families meet once a month in the evening at the different school buildings throughout town.

The state audited USD 428’s migrant program in October and determined the district has exceeded expectations.

Reiser added there is not as much movement with their students and migrant families, but methods of tracking migrant students when they do leave has improved over the years.