McPherson man dies after hit by jeep on Kan. highway

KIOWA COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 9a.m. Sunday in Kiowa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Junior Treto, 39, Minneapolis, MN., was eastbound on U.S. 54 at the U 400 Junction. The Jeep struck a pedestrian identified as Larry Embers, 71, McPherson, and then proceeded to the closest town to report the accident.

Embers was transported to the hospital in Dodge City where he died. Embers was not injured. Authorities released no additional details.