Barton gets two overtime victories in Texas

The Barton Community College men’s basketball team rallied for a pair of overtime victories this holiday weekend at the Collin Classic in Plano, Texas, to remain unbeaten on the season improving to 8-0.

The Cougars’ second half rally on Friday pulled out an 81-72 overtime win over previously unbeaten and host Collin College (6-1). Barton trailed by three at the halftime break but behind twenty-one points from St. George, Kansas, freshman Martin Vogts, the Cougars outscored the host 15-7 in the extra frame for the victory.

Joining Vogts in double figures were Akeem White with sixteen while Leondre Washington and Diovonte Caldwell each contributed fourteen.

As Vogts was the second half spark the Cougars needed on Friday, sophomore transfer John Williamsstepped up on Saturday scoring fifteen of his game high twenty-six points leading Barton back from a four point halftime deficit to win 77-68 over Midland College (3-5). White hit double-figures for the second night in Texas with ten points while Washington and Caldwell combined for eight of Barton’s ten overtime tallies in finishing with nine and eight points respectively.

Barton’s next game is Wednesday hosting the junior varsity squad from Sterling College at 7:30 p.m. in a final tune-up to Saturday’s conference opener at Cowley College.