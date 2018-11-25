Barton County Sheriff – “Just stay home”

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is asking residents to just stay home Sunday. High winds causing zero visability, snow drifts and hazardous driving conditions are making travel difficult if not impossible in most area’s. Bellendir says US 56 Highway between Great Bend and Ellinwood has been closed due to the conditions.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Several power outages have been reported throughout the area. If you are served by Midwest Energy, call 1-800-222-3121 to report an outage. If you are served by Wheatland Electric, call 1-800-662-4246.

Bellendir also encourages the public not to call 911 to ask about power outages or road conditions. Call your utility for power outages and call 511 for road conditions. By calling 911 you are tying up dispatchers from handling actual emergencies.

In the Russell area, a warming center has been established for those people who may not have power or heat. If you need a ride or know someone who needs a ride to the warming center, call 785-483-7805.

The Russell Police Department is reporting broken poles, broken trees on power lines and lines slapping together due to the wind and snow. If you see a broken pole, downed powerline or downed trees, you are asked to call 785-483-7805.

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect until 3pm this afternoon. The latest snowfall prediction from the National Weather Service is calling for between 3 to 5 inches of snow in the Great Bend area.