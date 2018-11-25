2 from Ellis Co. avoid injury after car slides under semi’s trailer

SALINE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Sunday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Lincoln LS driven by Shanna Michelle Yocham, 40, McPherson was southbound on Interstate 135 just south of Schilling Road.

Due to icy, snow packed roads, the driver lost control and spun underneath the trailer of a southbound 2005 Freightliner semi driven by William D. Gawith, 60, Hays.

Yocham was transported to the hospital in Salina. Gawith and a passenger Thompson, Jay M. Thompson, 50, Victoria, were not injured.

All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.