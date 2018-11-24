Winter kill in wheat and some things to look for

Winter-like cold temperatures overspread Kansas during the first half of November. That created worries for winter wheat growers about the prospect of crop winterkill. But according to a K-State wheat production specialist, the odds are in favor of very little crop damage. Romulo Lollato says that warm soil temperatures and ample moisture likely served to shield most wheat fields from winterkill. He notes, though, that there might be some situations to monitor.

Romulo Lollato Audio

Lolato says if a stand was planted in wetter-than-preferred soils, there could be damage issues as well. But overall he is confident that the majority of wheat fields in Kansas will come out of those cold temperatures unscathed.

Romulo Lollato Audio

That’s K-State wheat production specialist Romulo Lollato, commenting on the early arrival of cold temperatures in Kansas and the ensuing impact on the winter wheat crop.