Tractor-trailer driver blames rollover crash on toothache

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer driver who rolled his rig on the Kansas Turnpike told officers he was distracted by a toothache.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says the 49-year-old driver from Olathe wasn’t hurt. But The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that traffic was blocked for nearly two hours early Friday after the wreck in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Shawnee County.

The accident report says the driver became distracted by a toothache, rested his hand on his chin and drifted off the road onto the shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, crossed the highway, saw he was going to strike the wall between the turnpike’s eastbound and westbound lanes and overcorrected again. That caused the rig to fall onto its side, blocking off all three of the highway’s westbound lanes.