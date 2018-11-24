Sunday Weather

Sunday Rain and snow before 9am, then a chance of snow between 9am and noon. High near 35. Windy, with a north northwest wind 31 to 36 mph decreasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.