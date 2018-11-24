Saturday Sports Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in overtime in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game. Lagerald Vick scored 15 points, with eight straight during a crucial stretch for the Jayhawks’ comeback, and assisted on an alley-oop to Lawson that made it 78-73 with 2:39 left in overtime. Lawson was named the tournament MVP.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score, and No. 11 Texas held off Kansas 24-17 to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game. Tre Watson finished with 79 yards on 14 carries as Texas continued its strong second season under coach Tom Herman.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State knocked itself out of the Big 12 title game chase with a dispiriting loss last week at Texas. The 25th-ranked Cyclones now look to bounce back by ending a surprisingly long losing skid against Kansas State _ and finish with its best record in the Big 12.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, sixth-ranked Oklahoma scored two defensive touchdowns and the Sooners beat No. 12 West Virginia 59-56 to clinch a spot in next week’s Big 12 championship game. The Sooners earned a rematch Dec. 1 in Arlington, Texas, against No. 11 Texas. Oklahoma also kept its slim College Football Playoff chances alive. West Virginia’s Will Grier threw for a career high 539 yards.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Miguel Recinos drilled a 41-yard field goal through a driving rain as time expired and Iowa beat Nebraska 31-28 on Friday despite blowing a 15-point lead. Mekhi Sargent ran for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice for the Hawkeyes (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten), who have won four straight over the Cornhuskers for the first time.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Matheny has been hired by Kansas City as a special adviser for player development, putting the former St. Louis Cardinals manager in position as a possible successor to Royals manager Ned Yost. The 64-year-old Yost has managed the Royals since 2010 and led the team to the 2015 World Series title. Kansas City announced on the final day of this season he had agreed to a contract for 2019. Matheny was fired on July 14 this year with the Cardinals at 47-46.

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 12 Iowa rallied from a 24-point deficit and beat No. 25 West Virginia 84-81 in the Junkanoo Jam to remain undefeated. The win marks the biggest comeback for Iowa (5-0) under coach Lisa Bluder.

National Headlines

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — No. 8 Central Florida has extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 24 and completed a second consecutive undefeated regular season. But the Knights may have lost their quarterback in yesterday’s 38-10 rout of intrastate rival South Florida. McKenzie Milton was carted off field after injuring his right leg in the second quarter.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry wasn’t injured when two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway in Oakland yesterday. The California Highway Patrol says the Curry was driving a Porsche when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car. Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche. Police say there were no injuries or arrests.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Mickelson has won the $9 million made-for-TV match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas. Mickelson beat Woods in overtime on the 22nd hole, making a 4-foot birdie putt on a specially set up 93-yard, par 3 under floodlights. The pay-per-view match ended up free for many viewers because of technical problems.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

